Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 10 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The exam will be held at Indira Gandhi Women’s College, Shelter Chhak, Cuttack. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website www.opsc.gov.in from July 4 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test followed by the interview. The examination shall be conducted at Cuttack.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Agriculture Officer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

