Bank of Baroda has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Specialist Officers for Corporate and Institutional Credit Dept. on regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in till July 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 325 vacancies, of which, 75 vacancies are for the post of Relationship Manager SMG/SIV, 100 for Relationship Manager MMG/SIII, 100 for Credit Analyst MMG/SIII and 50 for Credit Analyst MMG/SII.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for Relationship Manager MMG/SIII and Credit Analyst MMG/SIII should be between the age of 28 years and 35 years. The age limit for Relationship Manager SMG/SIV and Credit Analyst MMG/SII posts is 35 years to 42 years and 25 years to 30 years, respectively.

Educational Qualification:

Relationship Manager: Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course).

Credit Analyst MMG/SIII: Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA.

Credit Analyst MMG/SII: Graduation (in any discipline) and CA.

Direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/Persons with Disability (PWD) category and women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas GEN/ OBC /EWS category candidates will have to pay Rs 600.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.bankofbaroda.in On the homepage, click on “Current Opportunities” Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment of Specialist Officers for Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on Regular basis Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Procedure

The selection process may comprise online test (for positions in MMG/S-II & MMG/S-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.