West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service (Prelims) Exam, 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2021 will be held on July 3 from 12 noon to 2.30 PM. The Preliminary Exam will be held in Kolkata and Darjeeling centres.

The exam is being conducted for recruitment to fill up 26 vacancies in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service. The examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test.

Steps to download WBPSC admit card 2022:



Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)‘ Click on the link for Audit and Accounts prelims

Enter enrollment no and date of birth and submit The WBPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WBPSC Audit and Accounts admit card.