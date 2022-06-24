The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the final answer key of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022). Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Earlier, CLAT 2022 provisional answer key was released and objections were invited till June 21.

“The Consortium published the Master Question Booklet with Provisional Answer Key on June 20, 2022 inviting objections on Questions and Answer Key. The portal for objections closed at 3:30 P.M on June 21, 2022. The Consortium Office received a total of 765 objections on 57 out of 150 Questions and Answer Key from the U.G. and on 17 out of 120 Questions and Answer Key for the PG questions from P.G,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

CLAT 2022 was held on June 19 (Sunday) for both UG and PG programmes at 131 centres in 81 cities across the country. Out of 60,895 registered candidates, 56472 candidates appeared for the test.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on the answer key ink for UG/ PG The CLAT answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CLAT PG final answer key 2022.

Direct link to CLAT UG final answer key 2022.

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating institutions. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in the LLB course and 742 seats in the LLM course.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.