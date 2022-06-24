The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has declared the result of the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY 2021) exam. Candidates can check the result at the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

The KVPY 2021 aptitude test was held on January 9, 2022. The entrance examination is conducted for bachelors, masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science.

The KVPY 2021 provisional merit list has been released for SA, SB and SX streams. The provisional merit list is based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the aptitude test.

Steps to check KVPY 2021 result:

Visit the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in On the homepage, click on “KVPY-2021 Provisional Fellowship award link

Select stream to check result The KVPY result merit list will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check KVPY 2021 result.