Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the application deadline for June 2022 Term End Examination. Candidates can submit their forms online at ignou.ac.in by paying the fee of Rs 200 per course till June 30. The date to submit the form with the late fee of Rs 1100 (Rs 200 per course extra) is from July 1 to 5, 2022.

“Last date to Apply Online for TEE JUNE-2022 is 30 June 2022 without late fee,” reads the notice.

The exam is scheduled to commence on July 22 and conclude on September 5, 2022. Hall tickets to the eligible students will be uploaded on the University website approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term End Examination.

Steps to submit TEE June 2022 form

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on TEE June 2022 form link Click on “Proceed to fill online examination form” Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

