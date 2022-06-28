Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 108 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories.

The UPSC IFS Main 2021 was held from February 27 to March 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The interviews for Personality Test were held in June 2022.

Steps to download IFS Mains 2021 result

Visit the official website upsconline.in On the homepage, click on “Final Results” tab Click on IFS Main 2021 result link under “Examination Final Results” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

