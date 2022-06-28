Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the Main examination schedule for the post of Personal Assistant (PA). As per the notification, the candidates who have qualified the Preliminary exam will have to appear for the Mains scheduled to be conducted on July 16 at Jabalpur.

A total of 153 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main exam. Applicants will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in from July 8 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 22 Personal Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards” Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

