The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the result of the Staff Officer-cum-Instructor recruitment exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Staff Officer final exam will be held on February 20 (Sunday). Candidates can search their results by keying in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.

The Personality Test will commence on and from July 18 under Presidency Special Range Recruitment Board. The e-Call Letter will be available on the official website from July 12.

Steps to check WBP Staff Officer result 2022:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab and go to Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Now click on Staff Officer-cum-Instructor result link Enter Application No and Date Of Birth and submit The WB Police Staff Officer result will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to WBP Staff Officer result 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 125 posts of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal.