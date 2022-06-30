Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will announce the result for Class 10 or SSC board exams 2022 today. Students will be able to check their results online and download marksheet from the official website bse.telangana.gov.in from 11.30 AM onwards.

The TS SSC exams 2022 were held from May 23 to June 1. Students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in order to pass the Telangana Board SSC exams 2022.

Steps to check TS 10th result 2022: