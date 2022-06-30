The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Class 12th result for Arts and Commerce today, June 30, at 2.30 PM. Students will be able to download their results from the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jac.nic.in.

JAC Board Chairman Dr. Anil Kumar Mahato confirmed the date and time of the release of the result. The result will be declared through the press conference.

Earlier, the board had released the result of Class 12th (Science). A total of 2,81,436 candidates appeared for Class 12th examination and the total pass percentage was 92.19%.

Steps to download 10th, 12th result