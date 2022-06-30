The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the schedule for the common recruitment process of Clerks in participating banks (CRP-Clerk-XI 2022). According to the schedule, the IBPS Clerk notification 2022 will be released on July 1 and the online application process will commence thereafter at the official website ibps.in. The online registration process will conclude on July 21.

Over 6000+ clerical cadre posts vacancies are expected to be notified by IBPS on behalf of participating banks.

The selection process for Clerk recruitment will consist of two rounds of exams. The IBPS Clerk 2022 preliminary exam will be conducted in September. The main exam is scheduled for October. The provisional allotment of selected candidates will be done in April 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 20-28 years as on July 1, 2022. Relaxation to the upper age limit is applicable to reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification. Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Application Fee

Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs 850 for all others.

Candidates are advised to read the IBPS Clerk 2022 official notification carefully when it is released to know full details of the recruitment process.