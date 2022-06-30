Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the answer key of the post of TN Police Sub Inspector of Police exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN Police SI written exam 2022 was conducted on June 25 and 26.

“The Preliminary Answer Keys for Written Examinations have been hosted on the website. Any discrepancies in questions/answers should be sent to TNUSRB on or before 10.07.2022 by post only,” the notice said.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 399 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) posts in TN Police. The pay scale is Rs 36900 -116600.

Steps to download TN Police SI answer key 2022

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Preliminary Answer Keys to Written Examinations” under Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022

Select the relevant exam The TNUSRB SI answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct links to TN Police SI answer keys: