Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has postponed the online application deadline for recruitment to various posts of Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer, Technician and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till July 7, 2022.

The BECIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

With reference to the advertisement File No.BECIL/MR-1/AIIMS Bilaspur/Advt.2022/150 Dated: 10.06.2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for submission of application is extended till 7th July, 2022 (Thursday). Rest of the information will remain unchanged, reads the notification.

Job Vacancy

Lower Division Clerk: 18

Librarian Gr-III: 1

Stenographer: 5

Junior Warden: 3

Store Keeper: 8

J.E. (Electrical): 2

J.E. (AC & R): 1

Junior Hindi Translator: 1

Yoga Instructor (01-Male & 01-Female): 2

MSSO Gr-II: 3

Pharmacist: 3

Programmer: 3

Jr. Physiotherapist: 1

Assistant Dietician: 2

MRT: 10

Dental Technician (Mechanic): 4

Jr. Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 2

Mortuary Attendant: 2

Statistical Assistant: 1

Technician (OT): 12

Optometrist: 1

Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory)/(Radiotherapy): 6/23/2

Perfusionist: 2

Technician (Radiology)/(Laboratory): 2/ 3

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022