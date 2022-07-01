Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the Village Development Officer (VDO) Main exam 2021 today, July 1. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB VDO Main Exam 2022 will be held on July 9 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM for candidates who have cleared the prelim exam. The Board is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 3896 VDO posts.

Candidates can download them using their Application No and date of birth. A printout of the admit card is necessary for entry to the exam venue.

Steps to download VDO admit card 2022

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the Admit Card tab Click on “Direct Recruitment of Village Development Officer - 2021 (MAINS EXAM)” Now click on the get admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the hall ticket and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.