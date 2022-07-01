The National Testing Agency (NTA) will reopen the online application window for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2 soon. The date is yet to be confirmed. As per the notification, the applicants will be able to apply for the exam after the declaration of the NTA Score/Result of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022).

The detailed schedule will be released separately.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022), and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022). The Application window for the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) will be opened after the declaration of the NTA Score/Result of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022). The schedule for the same will be informed separately,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

The JEE Main 2022 session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to 30. The tests will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the JEE (Main) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in the examination.

Candidates are advised to read the JEE Main Information Bulletin for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s JEE Main 2022 Information Bulletin.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.