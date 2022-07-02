The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to make changes to the application form is July 3 upto 11.50 PM.

“Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” reads the notification.

For already registered candidates in Session 1 and applied for Session 2, correction will be allowed only in Course (Paper), Medium of Question Paper, Examination Cities, Additional Fee Payment (if applicable). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The JEE Main 2022 session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to 30. The tests will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to make changes to the form

Visit official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)” Key in your login details and submit Make changes to the application form Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to make changes.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.