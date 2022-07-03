The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the answer keys of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2022). Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check and download their answer keys from the official website jeecup.nic.in.

The UPJEE 2022 exam was conducted from June 27 to 30, 2022. UPJEE is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key on payment of Rs 100 per challenge.

Steps to check JEECUP answer key 2022:

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Question and Answer Challenge Online Examination UPJEE-2022” Login using roll number and date of birth The JEECUP answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to JEECUP answer key 2022