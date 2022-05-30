The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The UPJEE 2022 exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to 10, 2022.

“Online CBT examinations of JEECUP (Polytechnic) 2022 has been postponed. New date will be announced shortly,” reads the notice.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for all updates.