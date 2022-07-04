Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) will today, July 4, conclude the online application process for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in without late fee.

The last date to submit the form with the late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 is July 11 and July 15, respectively.

Here’s the official notice.

The entrance test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from July 20. The entrance tests in all the subjects (including M.P.Ed.) will consist of 100 multiple choice objective type questions for 100 marks, reads the notification.

Before filling and submitting the online applications, the candidates are advised to go through the relevant details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Brochure.

Registration Fee

The registration fee for a single subject is Rs 800 for OC/BC candidates and Rs 600 for SC/ST/PH candidates. For each additional subject, the fee is Rs 450 for all categories.

Steps to apply for CPGET 2022

Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Now fill up the application form and submit Download the form and take a print for future reference

About CPGET 2022

A state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 will be conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2022-2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.