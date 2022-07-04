Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Interested and eligible candidates can now register for the vacancies on the official website upsessb.org or upsessb.pariksha.nic.in till July 10, 2022.

The last date to pay the fee and submit the form is July 13 and July 16, respectively.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3539 TGT and 624 PGT vacancies.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years as on July 1, 2022. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, and other eligibility details available in the notification below:

Direct link to TGT notification.

Direct link to PGT notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from EWS/SC category. The fee for ST category candidates is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for UPSESSB TGT/PGT recruitment 2022

Visit the official website upsessb.pariksha.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to apply online application for TGT-Examination 2022 and PGT-Examination 2022”

Select the post and proceed with registration Fill the form and submit Pay the application fee Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply.