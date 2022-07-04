The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the OMR sheet for the post of Dental Surgeon exam 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can download the answer key from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till July 5. Thereafter, the link will be disabled. The HPSC Dental Surgeon written exam was conducted on June 26 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

HPSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 81 posts of Dental Surgeon (Class II) in the Health Department, Haryana. The exam was earlier held in September last year but was cancelled.

Steps to download the OMR sheet

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here To Download OMR Sheets For The Posts Of Dental Surgeon In Health Department Held On 26.06.2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

