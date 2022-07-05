The Council of Architecture has released the admit card for the phase 2 exam of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022). Eligible and interested candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nata.in.

NATA 2022 will be conducted thrice for the year 2022. The phase 2 exam will be held on July 7. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The candidate is required to download the soft copy of the Admit Card from the website and must appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned Examination Centre indicated in the downloaded Admit Card along with one original photo identity card- Voter Card/ Pan Card/ Aadhar Card/ Driving Licence.

Steps to download NATA admit card 2022:

Visit the official website nata.in Go to “NATA-2022 Registration” and login using Email ID and password Click on the admit card link (when available) The NATA test 2 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

NATA 2022 is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

The NATA 2022 phase 1 was conducted on June 12 and the result was declared on June 21. The third exam will be conducted on August 7.