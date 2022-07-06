Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result of the Class 10 board exams April 2022. Students can check and download their results from the official website pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB 10th board examinations were conducted from April 29 to May 19. The overall pass percentage recorded by the PSEB this year is 97.94 per cent.

To download scorecard, students would require their Matric exam roll number and name.

Steps to download PSEB 10th result 2022:

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in Go to ‘results’ and click on Matriculation Examination Result April 2022 link

Enter roll number or name and submit The PSEB 10th result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Punjab board 10th result 2022.