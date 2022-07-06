The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced the result of Class 10th board exams 2022 today, June 6. Students can download their results from the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

As per media reports, a total of 90.55% of candidates have been declared qualified. This year, over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha Class 10 examination.

The Odisha 10th exams were conducted from April 29 to May 7, 2022. To qualify the examination, students are required to secure 33% in aggregate and in individual subjects.

Steps to check BSE Odisha 10th result 2022:

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in Click on the 10th result link Enter roll number and date of birth The BSE Odisha 10th result mark sheet will appear on the screen Download and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.