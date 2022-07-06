Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, has invited applications for recruitment to Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mha.gov.in till August 19.

“The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling off period 3 years since last deputation, who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 SP Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021,” reads the notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 766 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

ACIO-I/ Exe: 70

ACIO-II/ Exe: 350

JIO-I/ Exe: 50

JIO-II/ Exe: 100

SA/ Exe: 100

JIO-I/MT: 20

JIO-II/MT: 35

SA/MT: 20

Halwai-cum-Cook: 09

Caretaker: 05

JIO-II/Tech: 07

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.