Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised exam calendar for the year 2022. The exam calendar is available on the official website ssc.nic.in. The calendar dates are tentative as revised as on July 6, 2022.

SSC will release the official notifications for the Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 on July 8.

SSC exam calendar 2022 Exam Date of Advt. Closing date Month of Exam Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021 22/03/2022 30/04/2022 July 2022 Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, 2022 and Selection Post Ladakh Examination, 2022 12/05/2022 13/06/2022 August 2022 Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 17/05/2022 16/06/2022 October 2022 Delhi Police Constable (Driver) Examination-2022 08/07/2022 29/07/2022 October 2022 Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Examination-2022 08/07/2022 29/07/2022 October 2022 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, SSC JHT 2022 20/07/2022 04/08/2022 October 2022 SSC CPO SI 2022 - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 10/08/2022 30/08/2022 November 2022 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, SSC JE 2022 12/08/2022 02/09/2022 November 2022 SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 20/08/2022 05/09/2022 November 2022 Combined Graduate Level Examination, CGL 2022 10/09/2022 01/10/2022 December 2022 Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 15/09/2022 03/10/2022 December 2022 MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination- 2022 07/10/2022 31/10/2022 Jan / Feb 2023 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, SSC CHSL 2022 05/11/2022 04/12/2022 Feb/March 2023 Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, SSC GD 2022 10/12/2022 19/01/2023 March / April 2023 Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, MTS 2022 25/01/2023 24/02/2023 April / May 2023 Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 02/03/2023 31/03/2023 April / May 2023

