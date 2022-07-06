Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form-1 (DAF-1) for the Civil Services Main Examination 2022 today, July 6. Candidates who have been declared qualified for the examination can fill up the form and submit on the official website upsconline.nic.in till July 15 upto 6.00 PM.

The main examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 16, 2022. The detailed Time Table of examinations will be made available along with the e-admit card.

The Main Examination will be held at following Centres:— Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 200 either online by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI. Candidates are advised to read the instruction booklet carefully before filling and submitting the UPSC DAF form.

Steps to fill UPSC Main DAF 1

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on the DAF link Login to the portal using ID/Roll number and password Proceed with filling up the DAF and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

