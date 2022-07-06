The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the hall ticket for the UP Police SI and ASI 2021 Computer Typing Test. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

“Conduct of proficiency assessment test (Computer Typing Test) under Recruitment-2021 for the post of Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) under deceased dependent,” reads the notice.

The Computer Typing Test is scheduled to be conducted on July 11, 2022. Candidates can check the details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,329 vacancies, of which, 624+20 vacancies are for ASI (Clerk) posts, 358 for ASI (Accounts), and 295+32 for Police SI (Confidential). UPPRPB will recruit candidates on the basis of an online exam, physical efficiency test, medical test and document verification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on “Link to download admit card” under SI/ASI 2021 posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the hall ticket.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.