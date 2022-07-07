Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer (AAE). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from July 12 onwards.



The last date to apply for the posts is August 12, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 102 vacancies, of which, 34 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must possess a degree in Agriculture Engineering from any University or Institute recognised by any State Government or the Government of India.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test and viva voce test. The exam will be conducted in Cuttack.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.