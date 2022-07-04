Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 10 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam will be held at Indira Gandhi Women’s College, Shelter Chhak, Cuttack.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 Assistant Agriculture Officer vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates for the Written Examination scheduled to be held on 10.07.2022 for Special Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer (Advt. No. 27 of 2021-22)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AAO admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test followed by the interview. The examination shall be conducted at Cuttack.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.