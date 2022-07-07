Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC Engineering Services exam was held on July 3 in an OMR-based online mode at centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key within seven days of the release of the answer key.

Steps to download MPPSC AE answer key 2022:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Provisional Answer Key - State Engineering Service Examination 2021’

The MPPSC AE answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key.

Direct link to MPPSC AE answer key 2022.