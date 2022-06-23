Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Service Preliminary and State Forest Service Examinations 2021. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, within seven days of the release of the answer key. The MPPSC SSE prelims exam 2021 was held on June 19 in two sessions at 52 district centres across Madhya Pradesh.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346, of which 63 vacancies are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 for the State Service Exam 2021.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Click on “Revised Provisional Answer Key - State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2021 Dated 22/06/2022” under “What’s New” section

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the provisional answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.