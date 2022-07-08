The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the result of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test or JNVST 2022 for Class 6 today, July 8. Candidates can download their results from the official website avodaya.gov.in.

The exam for admission to Class VI was conducted on April 30 from 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on Class VI result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.