The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notifications for the Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 today, July 8. Candidates will be able to check and download the notification from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“Candidates are informed that Notices of the following examinations have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons and will now be published on 08.07.2022,” the notice said.

The exam will be conducted for recruitment to the posts of Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in the Delhi Police. The online application process will commence after the release of the notifications.

Meanwhile, SSC has released the CGL Tier III result. Candidates can download their results from Commission’s official website. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification (DV) round.

“The skill test of the shortlisted candidates will be held on August 4 and 5, 2022. The schedule for Document Verification will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. The shortlisted candidates, who do not receive call letter/admit card, should contact the Regional Offices concerned of the Commission immediately,” reads the notification.

