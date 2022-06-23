The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2021 Tier 1 exam. Candidates can check and download candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam was held from April 11 to 21 in a computer-based mode.

“The candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may login in the link provided below by using their Registration Login ID and Password,” the notice said.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key, if any, through online mode on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged before June 27 (8.00 PM).

Here’s SSC CHSL answer key notice.

Steps to download SSC CHSL answer key 2022:

Visit official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet of CHSLE-2021 (Tier-I)”

In the PDF notice, click on the answer key link Key in your login detail and submit Check the answer key and match with responses to calculate probable score.

Direct link to the SSC CHSL answer key 2022.

The CHSL exam is conducted for the recruitment for various positions including Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. The number of vacancies under the CHSL 2021 will be revealed later.

Candidates must go through three rounds of selection process before the final appointment.

All the candidates who clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam which will be of descriptive type (pen and paper) for 100 marks. The candidates who clear the Tier II exam will appear for the Tier III which will consist of a skill test and typing test.