The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notifications for the Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssc.nic.in till July 29, 2022.

The last date and time for making online fee payment is July 30 upto 11.00 PM. Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges is August 2. The computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted in October 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2268 vacancies, of which, 1411 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Driver)-Male and 857 for Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male/Female.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to Constable (Driver)-Male notification.

Direct link to Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)}-Male notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration window” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.