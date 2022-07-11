The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Technician Grade-II. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org from July 12 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 5, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 179 vacancies.

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2022. Candidates can find the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.