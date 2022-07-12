Symbiosis SLAT 2022 result today at 5 PM; here’s how to download
Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website set-test.org.
Symbiosis International University will declare the result of SLAT examination 2022 today, July 12 at 5.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website set-test.org.
“SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score Card will be available for download on 12th July 2022 from 5:00 pm onwards,” reads the notice.
The exam was conducted on July 3, 2022, in computer-based mode (CBT). SLAT exam was conducted for admissions into Symbiosis 5-year integrated LLB programmes.
SLAT 2022 scores would be accepted by all four law schools under Symbiosis University, including Symbiosis Law School. [SLS]-Pune, Symbiosis Law School [SLS]-Noida, Symbiosis Law School- Hyderabad [SLS]-Hyderabad, and Symbiosis Law School- Nagpur [SLS]-Nagpur.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website set-test.org
- On the homepage, click on SLAT 2022 Result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.