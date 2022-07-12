Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card for the Social Security Officer (SSO) Main Exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esic.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2022. A total of 1112 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II – Main Exam on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Preliminary Exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 93 SSO vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit ESIC website esic.nic.in Go to Recruitment tab Click on “Click here to download Call Letters for Phase- II Main Exam for the post of SSO.” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

