Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will conclude the online applications for recruitment to various posts of Consultant, Multi Tasking Staff, Data Entry Operators, Advisors and others today, July 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Consultant (Project): 03

Sr. Advisors/Consultants (Aviation): 03

Advisors/Consultants (MIS): 02

Consultant (Finance): 01

Consultant (Engineering Services): 01

Consultant (Finance): 02

Jr. Executives/ Executive Assistant: 02

Data Entry Operators: 02

Multi Tasking Staff: 03

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL vacancies 2022

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.