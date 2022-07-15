The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till July 16 upto 11.30 PM by paying the fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 16 July 2022 (upto 11:30 PM),” reads the notification.

The JIPMAT 2022 exam was conducted on July 3, 2022, in CBT mode.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download JIPMAT answer key

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT-2022 Answer Key Challenge” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download the answer key.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2022 – 2023.