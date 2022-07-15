The Council of Architecture is expected to release the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) Phase 2 today, July 15. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to download their results from the official website nata.in.

NATA 2022 Phase 2 was conducted on July 7 at 137 centres in the country and 7 international centres. The Test was a computer-based Test in two sessions — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

NATA 2022 is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

Steps to download NATA 2022 result

Visit the official website nata.in On the homepage, click on “NATA-2022 Registration” Key in your login details and submit Click on scorecard link and download Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.