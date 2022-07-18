The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will release the admit card for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (June 2022) tomorrow, July 19. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpbose.org.

The HP TET 2022 exam will be held on July 24, 31, August 7, and 13. The exams will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

HP TET 2022 will be conducted for the following teaching categories: (i) TGT (Arts) (ii) TGT (NM) (iii) TGT (Medical) (iv) Shastri (v) Language Teacher (vi) JBT (vii) Punjabi (viii) Urdu. To pass HP TET, one needs to score the minimum mark of 60 percent.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hpbose.org Click on the admit card link for TET (June 2022) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.