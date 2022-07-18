Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has deferred the re-registration deadline for July 2022 session. Applicants can now apply on the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in till July 31.

The applicants can login to the Samarth Portal, submit re-registration form and make payment. Earlier, the application deadline was July 15.

Taking to the Twitter, IGNOU wrote: “Extension of Last date of Re-Registration July 2022 @OfficialIGNOU.”

Extension of Last date of Re-Registration July 2022@OfficialIGNOU pic.twitter.com/NPgpUmahNU — IGNOU Regional Centre Rajkot (@IGNOU_RC_Rajkot) July 18, 2022

Steps to submit the form

Visit the official website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in Click on Re-Registration link Key in your login details and submit Fill up the form and pay the fee Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.