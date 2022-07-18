The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has declared the result of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2022). Candidates can check and download their rank cards online at the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The UPJEE 2022 exam was conducted from June 27 to 30, 2022. UPJEE is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. The answer keys were released on July 3.

Steps to check JEECUP Polytechnic result 2022:

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on the ‘Download Rank Card of JEECUP 2022’ link Key in your Application Number, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit

The JEECUP rank card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to JEECUP rank card 2022.

The result/score of UPJEE Polytechnic 2022 shall comprise the actual marks obtained in the exam along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counseling – 2022.

Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and State Open Rank of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC)-2022 through a Seat Allocation Process. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes at appropriate time.