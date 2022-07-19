Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys of the UP Combined Upper Division/ Lower Division Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Combined Assistant exam 2022 was conducted on July 17 in Lucknow. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till July 24.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 Upper and Lower Division Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download UPSSSC answer key 2022:

Visit the website upsssc.gov.in Click on the answer key link under ‘Important Announcement’ Key in your registration and roll numbers and submit The UPSSSC answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to UPSSSC Combined Assistant answer key 2022.