The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has deferred the exam date of the Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 31, 2022. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 24.

The Commission will release a separate notification regarding the admit card release. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 2,47,667 candidates out of the 13,90,305 who applied have been found eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to 8085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow.

Selection Process

UPSSSC will conduct the Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main exam 2022 which will be of 2 hours duration and consist of 100 objective-type MCQs for 100 marks. The papers will include Maths, Hindi, General Knowledge and Village Society and Development.

