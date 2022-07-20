India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has announced the result of the online exam held for the post of Grameen Dak Sevak (GDS). Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website ippbonline.com.

The IPPB GDS exam 2022 was conducted on June 26. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 650 Executive vacancies.

“The selection is made based on the chosen circle in the application... The date of joining and details of the place of posting in respect of the selected candidates shall be published at the Bank’s website in due course,” said the result notice.

Steps to check IPPB GDS result 2022:

Visit the official website ippbonline.com On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on result link under “Advertisement for Engagement of Grameen Dak Sevaks to IPPB” The IPPB GDS result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to IPPB Executive result 2022.