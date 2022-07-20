The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 today. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website reetbser2022.in.

The REET 2022 exam will be held on July 23 and 24. Exam timing for paper 1 (Level 2) is from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and timing for paper 2 (Level 1) is from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

There are two exams to be held under REET 2022. The candidates who clear paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5.

Steps to download REET admit card 2022:

Visit the official website reetbser2022.in Click on the download admit card link Key in your REGISTRATION NO and Date of birth and submit

The REET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download REET 2022 admit card.